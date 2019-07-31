Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -0.5% after-hours as Q2 earnings and revenues edge estimates, as higher crude prices and volumes were offset by adjustments to derivatives contracts and lower natural gas prices.

OXY says Q2 total production volumes rose 3% Q/Q to 741K boe/day, topping company guidance, from 719K boe/day; Permian Resources production also exceeded guidance at 289K boe/day, up 11% Q/Q and 44% Y/Y, due to improved well performance and development activity.

International production volumes also beat company guidance at 295K boe/day but fell slightly from 298K in Q1 due to production sharing impacts in Oman.

Among its major businesses, OXY says Q2 operating profit in oil and gas fell 7% Y/Y to $726M and chemicals fell 34% Y/Y to $208M, while profit in its pipeline unit rose 32% to $331M from the year-ago quarter.

OXY says Q2 total cash operating costs fell 5% vs. the prior quarter to $10.97/boe.

The company also says it formed a partnership with Colombia's Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to develop its acreage in the Midland Basin for as much as $1.5B; OXY will own a 51% stake and operate the JV, which it says will enable it to accelerate its development plans in the play.

Finally, OXY says the Anadarko shareholder vote is scheduled for Aug. 8, with the acquisition expected to close promptly thereafter.