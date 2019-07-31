PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) said in court papers today that it "strongly disagrees" with a WSJ article earlier this month that suggested the company knowingly deferred maintenance on equipment that caused California's Camp Fire.

PG&E filed the papers to answer an order by a U.S. District Judge demanding a response to the article, which reported the company failed to upgrade parts of its electrical grid that it was aware could spark wildfires.

PG&E said the article's implication that delays in planned maintenance that could have averted last November's Camp Fire was based on a misunderstanding of the work performed on a transmission line and tower.