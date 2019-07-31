TiVo +10.2% on revenue beat, raised 2019 guidance

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is up 10.2% in postmarket trading after it beat revenue expectations in its Q2 earnings report and raised guidance for the full year.

Revenues grew 1.9% from the prior year but increased 11% sequentially, to $176.2M.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP pretax income rose 33%, to $50M.

GAAP loss from continuing operations improved to $9.5M from a year-ago loss of $22.9M.

As for splitting the company's product and IP Licensing businesses: "TiVo continues to make progress with the separation and is on track to complete this transaction in the first half of 2020." The deal's still expected to be a tax-free spin-off; TiVo is looking for an IRS ruling on that in late 2019 or early 2020.

It boosted revenue guidance for the full year to $650M-$665M (from $644M-$660M, and on the high side of consensus for $650.1M), increased EBITDA expectations to $180M-$190M from $175M-$185M, and raised guidance for pretax income to $129M-$137M from $123M-$133M.

Press release