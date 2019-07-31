HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2%

HCP (NYSE:HCP) slips 1.2% in after-hours trading after the REIT revises its guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $1.73-$1.77 from prior range of $1.70-$1.76.

Consensus estimate for 2019 FFO per share is $1.74.

Trims guidance for 2019 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.62-$1.66 from its previous range of $1.67-$1.73.

Sees year blended total portfolio SPP cash NOI growth of 2%-3% vs. prior range of 1.25%-2.75%.

Q2 adjusted FFO of 44 cents a share, beats the consensus estimate of 43 cents, and compares with 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total portfolio SPP cash NOI growth of 3.5%.

Conference call on Aug. 1 at 12:00 PM ET.

