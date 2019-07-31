Liberty Global closes €19B asset sale to Vodafone

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has closed on the sale of its German and Eastern European assets to Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD).

The deal, which transfers Liberty Global's operations (through UPC Holding) in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, is valued about €19B (about $21.3B) on a GAAP basis.

Net cash proceeds came to about €10.1B (about $11.3B).

Liberty Global notes it's hedged currency risk associated with the proceeds by using various derivatives that converted most of the euro-denominated proceeds into U.S. dollars, at an average USD/EUR rate of 1.12.