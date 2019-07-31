Ladder Capital Q2 beats, NII falls

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q2 core EPS of 43 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 42 cents, compares with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $33.0M fell from $36.8M a year ago.

Originated $418M of first mortgage loans, comprised of $260M of balance sheet loans and $158M of conduit loans.

Q2 after-tax core return on average equity was 12.5% vs. 13.3% a year earlier.

GAAP book value per share of $13.63 at June 30, 2019 vs. $13.59 at March 31, 2019; undepreciated book value per share $15.16 vs. $15.09 at March 31, 2019.

