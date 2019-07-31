Kinross Gold tops Q2 estimates, buys Russian gold project for $283M

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +3.2% after-hours after beating expectations for Q2 earnings and revenues, and agreeing to acquire the Chulbatkan gold development project in Russia for $283M in cash and stock.

KGC already operates the Kupol and Dvoinoye mines in Russia, which account for ~20% of its 2019 production guidance of 2.5M oz.

Q2 company-wide production rose 7% Y/Y to 648.2K attributable gold equiv. oz. from 602K oz. in the year-ago quarter, at all-in sustaining cost of $925/gold equiv. oz. vs. $1,018/oz. a year ago.

KGC says it is on track to meet its full-year production guidance of 2.5M gold equiv. oz., cost of sales guidance of $730/oz. and all-in sustaining cost guidance of $995/oz., all plus or minus 5%.