EPR Properties narrows year FFO guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) narrows its guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $5.32-$5.48 from its previous range of $5.30-$5.50.

Boosts investment spending guidance to $700M-$850M vs. $600M-$800M previously.

Confirms 2019 expected disposition proceeds of $300M-$400M.

"Not only is deal velocity increasing, but the credit profile of our asset base has significantly strengthened,” said President and CEO Greg Silvers.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.36 exceeded consensus estimate of $1.30 and compares with $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $140.6M increased from $135.3M in Q2 2018.

Conference call on Aug. 1 at 8:30 AM ET.

