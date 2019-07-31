Laredo Petroleum lifts guidance for full-year production, free cash flow

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) +5.1% after-hours after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, and increasing full-year guidance for production and free cash flow.

LPI says Q2 production totaled a record 30.4K bbl/day of oil, exceeding the company's guidance by 7%, and generated a higher than expected $173M of cash flows from operations during the quarter.

The Q2 result prompt LPI it to raise FY 2019 guidance for oil and total production as well as free cash flow, now seeing oil production flat compared to FY 2018 vs. previous guidance of a 2% decline and total production rising 14% vs. prior guidance of 11% growth, which the company expects will drive free cash flow generation of $30M for the full year while operating within its $465M capital budget.

LPI says its decision to widen development spacing to improve well productivity, combined with sustainable operational efficiency gains that have shortened cycle times, is driving increased production and free cash flow projections.