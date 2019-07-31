Ribbon +4.7% amid swing to profit in fiscal Q1

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 4.7% higher postmarket after fiscal Q1 earnings that topped consensus as the company swung to a profit.

Revenues rose 5.9% to $145.4M

Gross profit rose to $80.7M from $75.1M, and gross margin rose to 55.5% from 54.7% (product gross margin down to 49.4%; service gross margin up to 61.4%).

Meanwhile, along with lower expenses, the company logged a $49.5M net income vs. a year-ago loss of $19.9M, with the help of a $63M settlement of an intellectual property dispute. Non-GAAP net income was $16M vs. a year-ago $14M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $72.1M (up 14.2%); Service, $73.4M (down 1.2%).

Cash was $51M at quarter's end vs. last quarter's liquidity of $46M.

It's guiding to EBITDA of $92M for the full year, after an accounting change where the company no longer increases non-GAAP results by adding back revenue lost in purchase accounting.

Earnings call slides

Press release