Mongolia mine woes prompt Turquoise Hill Q2 loss

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) +3.3% after-hours despite swinging to a Q2 loss of $736.7M, or $0.22/share, vs. a $204M profit, or $0.09, in the year-earlier quarter and compared with analyst expectations for EPS of $0.03.

TRQ says its 66%-owned Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia produced 39.1K metric tons of copper and 71.8K oz. of gold during Q2 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1.54/lb. of copper vs. $2.42/lb. a year ago.

TRQ shares have fallen 46% since it said earlier this month it could spend as much as $1.9B more than the $5.3B previously announced on the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi, and that first production would be delayed by as much as two and a half years; the company says Q2 results reflect the impact of the $600M impairment taken on Oyu Tolgoi.

TRQ also says it received notice from the NYSE that it is no longer in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standard, as the stock's average closing price has dropped below $1.00/share for a consecutive 30 trading-day period.