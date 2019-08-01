Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat

  • The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) wrapped after-hours trading up 10.6% after easily clearing the Street's bar for revenues and profits in its Q2 report.
  • Loss per share came to $0.06, narrowing substantially from last year's $0.27/share loss and topping consensus for a loss of $0.14/share.
  • Revenues grew 32% to $37.9M, with mobile revenue growing 42% Y/Y and making up 56% of the total. Desktop revenue grew 21%.
  • Net loss narrowed to $8.3M from $18M, and adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $4.4M from a year-ago loss of $5.5M.
  • “For the second quarter, we again delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth, were Adjusted EBITDA positive and generated positive cash flow,” says CEO Michael Barrett.
  • Earnings call slides
  • Earnings call transcript
