Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat
Jul. 31, 2019 9:11 PM ETMGNIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) wrapped after-hours trading up 10.6% after easily clearing the Street's bar for revenues and profits in its Q2 report.
- Loss per share came to $0.06, narrowing substantially from last year's $0.27/share loss and topping consensus for a loss of $0.14/share.
- Revenues grew 32% to $37.9M, with mobile revenue growing 42% Y/Y and making up 56% of the total. Desktop revenue grew 21%.
- Net loss narrowed to $8.3M from $18M, and adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $4.4M from a year-ago loss of $5.5M.
- “For the second quarter, we again delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth, were Adjusted EBITDA positive and generated positive cash flow,” says CEO Michael Barrett.
