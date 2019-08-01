Vale swings to Q2 loss after taking $2B in fresh disaster-related writedowns
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) -1.7% after-hours on announcing another $2B-plus in writedowns related to two deadly dam bursts suffered over the past four years.
- Vale says it took $1.5B in writedowns for the cost of environmental measures and agreements related to January's tailings dam disaster near Brumadinho, a $257M charge to shut down the Germano dam and another $383M for a foundation intended to distribute funds to the victims of the 2015 Samarco dam disaster.
- The charges are on top of $4.95B in Q1 writedowns for payments to victims and other settlements as well as a plan to shut down dams to avoid additional disasters.
- As a result, Vale reported a Q2 net loss of $133M following a $76M profit in the year-ago quarter and EBITDA fell to $3.1B from $3.9B a year earlier, while total revenues rose to $9.19B from $8.6B in the same period last year.
- Vale said last week that Q2 iron ore production fell by more than a third because of various dam and mine shutdowns triggered by the January disaster.