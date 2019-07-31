Enphase Energy hits record after stellar Q2; Wainwright upgrades to Buy

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH +30%) explodes to all-time highs after reporting sharply better than expected Q2 earnings and a 77% Y/Y surge in revenues, driven by rising shipments of its latest generation of microinverters as well as steady growth for its solar module products.
  • SunPower (SPWR +8.2%), which owns a nearly 7% stake in ENPH, and rival SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +2.9%) also enjoy strong gains.
  • On ENPH's earnings conference call, CEO Badri Kothandaraman said the company's balance sheet was strengthening, with a cash balance of $206M, and added that "it's obvious Q4 will be the big quarter."
  • In upgrading ENPH to Buy from Neutral with a $36 price target, raised from $16, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal says the company is now at an inflection point as it prepares to launch Ensemble 1.0 in Q4, which should position ENPH as a home energy management solution provider, with storage and other services potentially creating additional value for customers that the company could monetize.
  • Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch doubles his ENPH stock price target to 26, with a rating of Outperform, calling the company "the clear leader in microinverters and continues to grow with core markets while expanding its addressable market segments."
  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum and Roth Capital also raised their respective price targets for the stock to $31 and $30.
  • ETF: TAN
