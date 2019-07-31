EssilorLuxottica to boost European presence with $8B GrandVision deal

EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY) announced earlier an agreement to buy control of European rival GrandVision for up to €7.2B ($8B) in cash, in a deal that would give the eyewear and lenses company access to another 5,300 stores across Europe as part of a global network of more than 7K outlets.

The agreement to buy a 76.72% stake in GrandVision for €28/share could rise to €28.42/share if the deal is not closed within a year.

The deal likely will face intense scrutiny by competition regulators; the European Union approved last year's €48B merger of Essilor and Luxottica only after a long study.