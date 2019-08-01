LSE seals $27B deal for Refinitiv

Betting on a future dominated by data, London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY) has agreed to snap up market insights and trading platform Refinitiv in $27B deal with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI).

LSE has seen double-digit growth in the last few years from its information services unit, driven by the FTSE Russell indexes business, and adding a data giant would help accelerate that push as markets become more reliant on data-hungry machines.

It will also see it expand into over-the-counter trading by taking on Refinitiv's FXALL and matching platforms, complementing its existing OTC clearing businesses.

Not done yet... The deal is set to be subject to lengthy antitrust reviews in both Europe and the U.S.