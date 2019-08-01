Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit

Oklahoma's attorney general has made a final bid to force Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to pay $17B for its part in fueling the opioid epidemic, while J&J countered that its painkillers were a tiny fraction of all opioids prescribed in the state and said its marketing claims had scientific support.

The briefs marked the final arguments both sides would make to Judge Thad Balkman, who is expected to rule next month.

The Oklahoma case is also being closely watched by plaintiffs in other opioid lawsuits, particularly in 1,900 cases pending before a federal judge in Ohio who has been pushing for a settlement ahead of an October trial.