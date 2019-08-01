Sell-side stops covering U.S. prisons

Sell-side analysts have stopped covering U.S. private prison operators as Wall Street distances itself from publicly traded GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW).

The retreat follows a parade of major banks announcing they would no longer offer financing to private detention center operators amid a public uproar over immigrant detention policies of the Trump administration.

In response, GEO CFO Brian Evans said the company was working with a number of smaller equity analyst shops and is in the early stage of developing relationships to get some coverage.