Bank of England decision after Fed cuts

Increased risk of a no-deal Brexit has investors on edge with a plummeting pound and lower bond yields, but the Bank of England today is still expected to hold interest rates at 0.75%, but cut economic growth forecasts.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson appears to have gone some way to securing the working majority he’ll need to pass a Brexit deal through Parliament despite little progress in dealings with both the European Union and Ireland.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP