Another day, another survey. The private Caixin/Markit factory PMI was 49.9 in July - slightly better than expected, but still in contractionary territory.

On Wednesday, data from the Chinese statistics bureau showed that the official manufacturing PMI contracted for three straight months, coming in at 49.6 for the month of July.

"Even though both the official and unofficial PMI surveys point to modest improvement for the Chinese manufacturing sector with downward pressure easing, headwinds still remain," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

Shanghai -0.8% to 2,909.

