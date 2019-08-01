Nasdaq grants exception to Future Fintech to regain compliance

Nasdaq has sent letter to Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) granting the company an exception to enable the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq.
The company needs to file 10-K on or before August 31, 2019 and March 31 and June 30, 2019 forms 10-Q before September 30, 2019.
The Company is required to inform Nasdaq of any changes to the proposed filing schedules and, if needed, request additional time before these deadlines.
FTFT +18.812% after hours to $1.2
Source: Press Release
