Futures edge higher after Fed worries

The S&P 500 ended the session yesterday down 32.80 points, or 1.1%, snapping a 36-session streak in which the closing index didn't move more than 1% in either direction.
The selloff was triggered by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which disappointed investors in his post-decision news conference when he didn’t more explicitly ratify expectations of additional stimulus in the months ahead.
The "one and done" sentiment doesn't appear to be sticking as U.S. stock index futures inch up 0.2% ahead of earnings from General Motors, DuPont and Verizon.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox