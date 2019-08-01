Dunkin' Brands announces Global systemwide sales growth of 3.8% in Q2

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports U.S. comparable store sales growth of 1.7% in Q2, as a result of an increase in average ticket.

Dunkin' Donuts U.S. revenue grew 5.8% to $166.58M.

Dunkin' Donuts International revenue climbed 42.1% to $7.47M.

Baskin-Robbins U.S. comp declined 1.4% and revenue up 1.3% to $14.29M.

Baskin-Robbins International revenue fell 3.9% to $32.68M.

U.S. Advertising Funds revenue increased 4.1% to $123.59M.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 120 bps to 35.4%.

Dunkin' Donuts U.S. has 46 net opening during the quarter to take the number of distribution points rose 2.2% Y/Y to 12,957.

Consolidated global points of distribution +342 Y/Y to 21,029.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 132,899 shares at a weighted-average cost per share of $75.25.

FY2019 Guidance: Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales: low-single digit; Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales: flat to slightly negative; Revenue: low-to-mid single digit percent growth; Adjusted operating income: mid-to-high single digit percent growth; Interest expese: ~$119M; GAAP EPS: $2.71 to $2.78; Adjusted EPS: $3.02 to $3.05; Share count: ~84M; Tax rate: ~27%; Capex: ~$40M; Dunkin' U.S. units: 200 to 250 units.

DNKN -0.05% premarket.

Previously: Dunkin' Brands Group EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)