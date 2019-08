Cigna up 3% premarket on Q2 beat; 2019 guidance raised

Cigna (CI) Q2 results: Revenues: $34,375M (+198.9%).

Net Income: $1,408M (+74.7%); EPS: $3.70 (+12.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,640M (+71.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.30 (+10.5%).

Total medical care ratio of 81.6% in Q2.

2019 Guidance: non-GAAP Revenue: $136B - 137B from $132.5B - 134.5B; non-GAAP Net Income: $6.34B - 6.46B from $6.24B - 6.4B; non-GAAP EPS: $16.60 - 16.90 from $16.25 - 16.65; Medical Care Ratio: 80.5% - 81.5% (unch).

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: CIGNA EPS beats by $0.56, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)