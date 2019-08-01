Clorox -2% after light guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales fell 4% in FQ4, reflecting a negative impact of 3 points from lower volume and 2 points from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates (mainly in Argentina). The cleaning segment was the best performer during the quarter with 3% sales growth, led by record shipments for disinfecting wipes.

Gross margin arrived at 45.1% of sales vs. 44.4% consensus and 44.0% a year ago. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by the benefit of price increases and cost savings, partially offset by higher trade spending as well as higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

CEO update: "Fiscal year 2019 results were mixed for the company due to persistent challenges on Charcoal and Bags and Wraps, and our Q4 results were a reflection of this...Importantly, we continue to make progress toward profitable growth, as reflected in a fiscal year of gross margin expansion in an inflationary environment and another year of strong cash flow. This fueled our strategic focus areas like our innovation and technology transformation initiatives as well as strength across many parts of the portfolio."

Looking ahead, Clorox expects revenue growth to be flat to +2% vs. +2.5% consensus and EPS of $6.30 to $6.50 vs. $6.48 consensus.

Shares of Clorox are down 1.60% premarket to $160.00.

