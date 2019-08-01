Willis Towers Watson buys M&A specialist in Australasia, South Africa

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) acquires Risk Capital Pty Ltd, a specialist mergers & acquisitions broker in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Risk Capital will become part of WLTW's Finex global line of business.

The acquired business provides insurance advisory and brokerage services, specializing in warranty & indemnity insurance and other specialist M&A products, such as tax (specifically indemnity) and environmental. The deal covers more than 10 colleagues across Australasia and South Africa, plus one colleague in the U.S.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.