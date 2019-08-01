Delphi Technologies -5% after earnings misfire

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) reports sales fell 9% in Q2 to $1.12B. On a regional basis, adjusted revenue reflects decreases of 10% in both North America and in Asia Pacific, partially offset by growth of 3% in South America and consistent revenue in Europe.

Adjusted operating income was down to $81M from $156M a year ago. The decrease in adjusted operating income was primarily due to unfavorable product mix as referenced above, lower volume and adverse currency exchange movements, partially offset by continued improvements in operational performance.

Looking ahead, Delphi sees FY19 revenue of $4.425B to $4.475B vs. $4.63B consensus and $4.65B to $4.74B prior view. EPS of $2.65 to $2.85 is anticipated vs. $3.03 consensus.

Shares of Delphi are down 5.28% premarket to $17.75.

