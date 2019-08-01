Bank of England leaves rate unchanged amid Brexit uncertainty

The Bank of England leaves its key bank rate unchanged at 0.75% as the U.K.'s future trading relationship with the EU has become more uncertain.

The British pound falls 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.2105.

"The monetary policy response to Brexit, whatever form it takes, will not be automatic and could be in either direction," the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee said in its statement. "In all circumstances, the Committee will set monetary policy appropriately to achieve the 2% inflation target."

The MPC's vote was unanimous.

Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment grade bond purchases, financed by the issue of central bank reserves, at £10B ($12B) and to maintain the stock of U.K. government bond purchases at £435B ($527B).

