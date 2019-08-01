Gildan Activewear beat estimates in Q2

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reports U.S. net sales growth of 6.1% to $683.1M in Q2.

Activewear sales grew 6.5% to $665.6M, by higher unit sales volumes of fashion basics and fleece, volume growth in global lifestyle brand products, and higher e-commerce sales volumes, as well as more favourable product-mix and higher net selling prices.

Hosiery and underwear sales decreased 2.2% to $136M, mainly due to lower sock sales volumes.

Gross margin rate slipped 50 bps to 27.8%.

SG&A expense rate improved 50 bps to 11.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 16.3%.

For 3Q19, the Company is projecting sales growth to be in the mid-single-digit range.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales growth: mid-single-digit range; Adjusted EBITDA: excess of $615M; Diluted EPS: $1.80 to $1.85; Adjusted EPS: $1.95 to $2; Free cash flow: $300M to $325M; Capex: ~$175M.

