Store Capital boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range

Based on its H1 performance, Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) boosts the lower end of its 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance range to $1.92 from $1.90; the upper end of the range stays at $1.96.

Compares with consensus of $1.90 (range of $1.87-$1.95).

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 50 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 47 cents, increased from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue increased to $163.8M from $131.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Originated $364.1M of gross investment, representing 79 property locations during Q2, with weighted average initial cap rate of 7.9%.

Sold 22 properties for an aggregate net gain of $15.0M during Q2.

Occupancy 99.7% at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

