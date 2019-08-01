Shell posts sharp Q2 miss as price weakness outweighs higher production

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) -4.9% pre-market after Q2 earnings missed expectations and total revenues fell, as lower oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins outweighed an increase in production.

Shell said its Q2 profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis fell 42% Y/Y to $3.03B from $5.23B a year earlier, missing company-provided analyst consensus by nearly a third.

Profit in Shell's integrated gas division tumbled 25%, but earnings were lower across all of its businesses, including upstream oil and gas production, and refining and chemicals.

Asian LNG spot prices have been cut by more than half YTD, weighed down by soaring new production, but CFO Jessica Uhl said Shell, the world's top LNG trader, continues to forecast a strong long-term outlook for the market as demand picks up.

Q2 production rose 4% Y/Y to 3.58M bbl/day, which the company expects to rise further in Q3 as output ramps up from some fields and liquefied natural gas projects.

Shell's cash flow from operations rose to $11B from $9.5B in the prior-year period, but free cash flow - cash available to pay for dividends and share buybacks - fell to $6.9B; the company's debt pile rose to $66.5B from $64.7B at the end of 2018.