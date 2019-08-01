Shopify +6% after showing off strong growth

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) flies higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.

Merchant solutions revenue rose 56% during the quarter to $209M and subscription solutions revenue grew 38% to $153M.

Shopify's GMV shot up 51% to $13.8B.

Adjusted net income was $15.8M vs. $2.5M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Shopify anticipates full-year revenue of $1.51B to $1.53B vs. $1.51B consensus and adjusted operating income of $20M to $30m.

Shares of Shopify are up 6.02% premarket to $337.00. The 52-week high is $340.84.

