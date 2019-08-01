Bombardier posts loss, cuts earnings forecast

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) posted a net loss of $36M, or $0.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $70M, or $0.02 per share, a year earlier.

The company also reduced its adjusted core earnings forecast for the full year to a range of $1.2B-$1.3B, from $1.5B to $1.65B that it had forecast earlier.

The cut reflected plans to consolidate Bombardier's three existing aerospace units into a single aviation business segment from the third quarter and additional investments, costs and timings of project in its rail business.