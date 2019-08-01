Comparable sales sizzle at Wingstop

Aug. 01, 2019 7:45 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is on watch after system-wide domestic same store sales soared 12.8% in Q2 to more than double the consensus expectation for a rise of 6.1%.
  • Cost of sales increased to 76.1% of total sales during the quarter from 67.5% last year, driven higher primarily by a 32.1% increase in the cost of bone-in chicken wings.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5M during the quarter to match the consensus expectation.
  • Wingstop ended the quarter with 1,303 global locations (+9.7% Y/Y).
  • WING -0.01% premarket to $95.60 on very light volume.
  • Previously: Wingstop EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.