Comparable sales sizzle at Wingstop
Aug. 01, 2019 7:45 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is on watch after system-wide domestic same store sales soared 12.8% in Q2 to more than double the consensus expectation for a rise of 6.1%.
- Cost of sales increased to 76.1% of total sales during the quarter from 67.5% last year, driven higher primarily by a 32.1% increase in the cost of bone-in chicken wings.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5M during the quarter to match the consensus expectation.
- Wingstop ended the quarter with 1,303 global locations (+9.7% Y/Y).
- WING -0.01% premarket to $95.60 on very light volume.
