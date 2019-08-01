Barclays H1 reflects 'challenging income environment'

Barclays Group (NYSE:BCS) posts H1 profit before tax of £3.0B ($3.6B) vs. £1.7B in the year-ago period.

Excluding litigation and conduct PBT was £3.1B vs. £3.7B in the year-ago period.

Reflects "challenging income environment and an increase in impairment due to the non-recurrence of favorable U.S. macroeconomic forecast updates and single name recoveries" in H1 2019, the company said.

EPS of 54 pence increased from 35 pence in H1 2018.

Tangible net asset value per share of 275 pence at June 30, 2019 rose from 262 pence at March 31, 2019.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.4% increased from 13.2% at March 31, 2019.

Continues to target 2019 and 2020 RoTE of >9% and >10%, respectively.

Expects to reduce 2019 costs below £13.6B.

