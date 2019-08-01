Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +1.3% reports a mixed Q2 that beat bottom-line estimates but missed on revenue.

Q2 operating revenue was nearly flat on the year at $32.1B versus the $32.41B estimate.

Wireline revenue totaled $7.1B (-5% Y/Y; consensus: $7.2B) and wireless was $22.7B (+1%; consensus: $23.01B).

FIOS video net change was -52K versus the -54,470 consensus. Wireless postpaid adds were +451K compared to +348,778.

Postpaid churn for the quarter was 0.97%, flat on the year.

FY guidance still sees capex of $17-18B (consensus: $17.51B). VZ expects low single-digit percentage growth for EPS and GAAP consolidated revenue.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.