Rio Tinto reports decline in H1 net profit but announces $1B special dividend

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -2.6% pre-market despite reporting its strongest H1 profit in five years and a record dividend payout.

Rio's H1 underlying earnings increased 11% Y/Y to $4.93B, just shy of a consensus estimate of $4.95B, but net profit fell 6% to $4.13B after the company wrote down its investment in the Oyu Tolgoi copper deposit in Mongolia by $800M.

Shares trade lower after rising more than 20% YTD, and analysts cite macroeconomic concerns as a reason for caution, as growth slows in China, Rio's biggest customer for iron ore.

Amid this year's surge in iron ore prices, Rio said it would pay a $1B special dividend and raise its interim dividend to $1.51/share from $1.27/share a year ago.

Consolidated sales revenue of $20.7B was 9% higher than the year-ago first half, and underlying EBITDA of $10.3B was 19% higher; both figures exclude a $600M contribution from coking coal assets sold last year.

Rio said its Pilbara iron ore in Australia delivered a 72% EBITDA margin, compared with the group's overall EBITDA margin of 47%.