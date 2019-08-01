Fannie Mae to sweep $3.4B to U.S. Treasury

  • Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) expects to pay a $3.4B dividend to the U.S. Treasury by Sept. 30, 2019; through Q2 2019, Fannie has paid $181.4B in dividends to the Treasury.
  • Q2 net income of $3.4B increased from $2.4B in Q1, driven by increases in credit-related income, net interest income and investment gains during the quarter.
  • Net worth of $6.4B as of June 30, 2019.
  • Q2 net revenue of $5.4B increased from $5.0B in Q1.
  • Q2 net interest income of $5.15B vs. $4.73B in Q1.
  • Q2 net investment gains of $461M vs. $133M in Q1.
  • Q2 total credit-related income of $1.10B vs. $510M in Q1.
  • Previously: Federal National Mortgage Association beats on revenue (Aug. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.