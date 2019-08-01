Fannie Mae to sweep $3.4B to U.S. Treasury
Aug. 01, 2019 7:59 AM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FNMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor155 Comments
- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) expects to pay a $3.4B dividend to the U.S. Treasury by Sept. 30, 2019; through Q2 2019, Fannie has paid $181.4B in dividends to the Treasury.
- Q2 net income of $3.4B increased from $2.4B in Q1, driven by increases in credit-related income, net interest income and investment gains during the quarter.
- Net worth of $6.4B as of June 30, 2019.
- Q2 net revenue of $5.4B increased from $5.0B in Q1.
- Q2 net interest income of $5.15B vs. $4.73B in Q1.
- Q2 net investment gains of $461M vs. $133M in Q1.
- Q2 total credit-related income of $1.10B vs. $510M in Q1.
