Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reports comparable sales rose 5% in Q2 to outpace the consensus estimate of +3.1%.

Comparable sales were up 6% for the KFC business and 7% for Taco Bell, while Pizza Hut lagged with a +2% comp.

Restaurant margin by chain" KFC 15.8% vs. 12.5% a year ago, Taco Bell 23.6% vs. 24.1% a year ago, Pizza Hut 1.6% vs. -2.4% a year ago.

Yum's operating margin came in at 36.0% of sales vs. 36.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Yum Brands anticipates FY19 EPS of at least $3.75 vs. $3.82 consensus mark.

Shares of YUM are up 3.55% premarket to $116.50.

