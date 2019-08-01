Aveo up 35% premarket on Kyowa Kirin buy back of tivozanib rights

  • AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:KYKOF) have amended their license agreement allowing the latter to repurchase the non-oncology rights to tivozanib in AVEO territories, including the U.S. and EU. Under their original 2006 contract, AVEO had exclusive rights for all indications.
  • Under the terms of the amended agreement, Kyowa Kirin will re-acquire the above rights excluding those sublicensed to EUSA Pharma. It will pay AVEO $25M upfront, up to $391M in milestones and tiered high single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales. It will also waive AVEO's obligation for a $18M milestone payment upon U.S. marketing approval.
  • Tivozanib, branded as FOTIVDA, is currently approved in the EU, Norway and Iceland for kidney cancer.
  • AVEO is up 35% premarket on robust volume.
