BP unveils JV to build electric vehicle charging hubs in China

BP says it has formed a new joint venture with China's Didi Chuxing to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure across China, the world's largest market for electric vehicles.

China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi's platform has 550M users and more than 600K EVs are running on it in China.

BP says the venture could build as many as 200 hubs with multiple charging points by the end of 2020 and could be scaled up to thousands of hubs across China to reach a leading market position with unmanned and remotely controlled sites, separate from the company's ~700 retail sites now in the country.