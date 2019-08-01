Yeti bid down 7% after earnings

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) reports wholesale revenue was flat in Q2 at $149M in Q2 and DTC revenue rose 43% to $82.5M.

The company generated drinkware revenue of $117M (+16%) during the quarter and coolers/equipment revenue of $109M (+9%).

Gross margin came in at 50.2% of sales vs. 50.1% consensus and 48.8% a year ago.

CEO update: "We made meaningful progress across our growth strategies during the period including the integration of our e-commerce platforms, the opening of our second retail store in Charleston, and the successful launch of a new category with the LoadOut GoBox. With an even stronger product lineup ahead, ongoing enhancements in our ability to service the business, and further advancements across our retail and international strategies, we are incredibly excited about the second half of 2019 as well as the foundation we are creating for long-term growth."

Looking ahead, Yeti expects sales growth of 13.5% to 14.5% for the full year vs. +13.1% consensus and EPS of $1.07 to $1.09 vs. $1.02 to $1.06 prior view and $1.06 consensus

Shares of Yeti are down 7.22% premarket to $32.25 on volume of over 55K.

Previously: Yeti EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)