Oxford Lane Capital NAV per share falls 31 cents during fiscal Q1

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q1 2020 core net investment income per share of 43 cents fell from 53 cents in Q4 2019 and from 50 cents in Q1 2019.

During the quarter net assets resulting from operations decreased by ~$10.0M, or 22 cents per share, including net investment income of $15.8M, net unrealized loss of $0.6M, and net unrealized depreciation of $25.2M.

Net asset value as of June 30, 2019 was $8.01 vs. $8.32 at March 31, 2019.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Oxford Lane made additional CLO investments of ~$138.5M, and received $51.1M from sales and repayments of CLO investments.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Oxford Lane Capital reports Q1 results (Aug. 1)