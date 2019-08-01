GM +3% after solid quarter

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports EBIT-adj fell 5.6% in Q2 to $3.0B vs. $2.65B consensus.

EBIT-adj was $3.0B for GM's North America business on continued truck and crossover strength, while the international business was break even during the quarter as performance outside of China improved. Adjusted automotive free cash flow was $2.5B during the quarter.

The automaker reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $6.50 to $7.00.

Shares of GM are up 2.88% premarket to $41.50.

