Clovis Q2 miss pressures shares, down 12% premarket

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Q2 results: Rubraca (rucaparib) sales up 39% to $33.0M.

Net loss: ($120.4M) (-19%).

Future milestones: Updated data from TRITON2 evaluating Rubraca in BRCA-mutant mCRPC to be submitted to FDA later this month and presented at ESMO in September. Supplemental U.S. marketing application on track for Q4. Phase 2 study of Rubraca + Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) in gastric cancer to launch in Q4.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $137M - 147M.

Shares are down 12% premarket on light volume.

