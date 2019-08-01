Easterly Government boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) boosts the lower end of its 2019 FFO per share range by two cents to $1.18-$1.20 from the previous outlook of $1.16-$1.20.

Consensus of $1.19 falls squarely in the middle of the new range.

Q2 FFO per share of 30 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 29 cents and increased from 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

“This quarter marked the acquisition of two mission critical facilities and a lease award for the Company’s largest build-to-suit laboratory to date,” said CEO William C. Trimble, III.

Total revenue of $53.7M rose from $37.0M a year ago.

Cash available for distribution rose to $19.8M from $11.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Maintained portfolio occupancy of 100%.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

