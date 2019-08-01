Marathon Petroleum posts Q2 beats on strength in crude shipments, retail

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +1.5% pre-market after beating expectations for both Q2 earnings and revenues, as it posted strong gains in its pipeline and gas stations businesses.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $3.2B compared to $2.3B for the same quarter last year.

MPC says Q2 operating income from its midstream segment jumped 42% Y/Y to $878M from $617M in the year-earlier quarter and retail earnings rose by more than 3x to $493M from $159M, but refining and marketing income slipped 11% to $906M from $1.025B a year ago.

Midstream segment income from operations primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX).

MPC says gains in retail segment income largely were related to the addition of the legacy Andeavor retail operations and higher fuel and merchandise margin contributions across the Speedway system.

MPC says the Y/Y decline in refining and marketing was driven mostly by narrower crude differentials and lower product realizations; refinery capacity utilization was 97%, resulting in total throughputs of 3.1M bbl/day, which was 1.1M bbl/day higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the addition of the Andeavor refineries.