Spartan Motors +8% on earnings beat and raising FY2019 guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) reports Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 79.9% to $141.1M in Q2, due to pass-through sales on the USPS truck body order and last mile delivery vehicle demand.

Emergency response sales increased 14.5% to $68.3M

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales decreased 12.1% to $41.7M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 350 bps to 10.8%.

SG&A expense rate improved 180 bps to 8.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate expanded 260 bps to 3.2%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $960M to $990M; Adjusted EBITDA: $43.3M to $46.2M; Net income: $24.1M to $26.4M; Effective tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: $0.68 to $0.75; Adjusted EPS: $0.70 to $0.77; Shares outstanding: ~35.3M.

SPAR +8.15% premarket.

