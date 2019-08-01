Analysts cautiously positive on WDC earnings

Wedbush upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Underperform to Neutral and raises the target from $32.50 to $54.50, a 1% upside.

Yesterday, WDC reported Q4 misses and a mixed Q1 outlook but execs said they're seeing signs that the flash market has reached a cyclical trough.

More action: Cowen raises its WDC target from $40 to $45 expecting fundamentals to improve from here but seeing that improvement already largely backed into the EPS consensus. The firm sees the read-through as slightly negative for Seagate (NASDAQ:STX).

Western Digital shares are up 3.7% pre-market to $55.90. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.