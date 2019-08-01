Kellogg +5% after earnings topper

Kellogg (NYSE:K) trades higher after posting a 2.3% increase in organic sales during Q2 to top the consensus mark of +1.3%.

Organic sales growth by region: North America +1.1%, Europe +1.8%, Latin America +2.3% and Asia Pacific +8.5%.

Looking ahead, Kellogg expects full-year revenue to be up 1% to 2% and currency-neutral FY19 EPS to decline 10% to 11%. The comparisons to consensus marks may not apply due to divestitures.

Shares of Kellogg are up 4.73% premarket to $60.96.

